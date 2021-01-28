Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $251,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $299.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.56 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OESX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

