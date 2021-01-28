Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 117,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 144,362 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 34,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

