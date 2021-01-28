Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $184,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,382 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 18,587 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.56 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. 140166 lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

