Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,648 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.72.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

