Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,843 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 349,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $117.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

