Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,096 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $104.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at $175,960,990.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

