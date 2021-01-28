Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12,433.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.1% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

NYSE SWK opened at $173.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

