Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,555 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,467 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,883,000 after purchasing an additional 372,479 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after purchasing an additional 840,785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TD shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

NYSE:TD opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

