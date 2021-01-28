Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 149.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,163.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 507,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 492,368 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,970,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,738,000 after buying an additional 212,682 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

