Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 14,607.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 20,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 217,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 187,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $86.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $90.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

