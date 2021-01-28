Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 11,541.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.33. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $137.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

