Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,830 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 2.24.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

