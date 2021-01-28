Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,357 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROBT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

