Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,058 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9,266.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,142 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,641 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.32.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,616. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $515.56 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.13 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

