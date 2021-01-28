Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) a €4.40 Price Target

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €4.40 ($5.18) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 58.17% from the company’s previous close.

LEO has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LEONI AG (LEO.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.51 ($7.66).

Shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) stock opened at €10.52 ($12.38) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $343.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78. LEONI AG has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €12.92 ($15.20).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

