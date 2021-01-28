Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.92

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.85. Kelso Technologies shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 21,160 shares trading hands.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

