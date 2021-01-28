KeeperDAO Reaches One Day Volume of $7.13 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $351.99 or 0.01082564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00130351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00274889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00068914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00067268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037408 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

