Keeler Thomas Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,904 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 122,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

