Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $233.50. The company had a trading volume of 54,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,987. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

