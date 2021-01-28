Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for about 4.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 329.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 184,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,701. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

