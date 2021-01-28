Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 358,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

