KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.48

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 62378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

KDDIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KDDI in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

