Karpas Strategies LLC Has $264,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of News by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in News by 1,359.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of News by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in News by 60.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in News by 32.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after buying an additional 394,159 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 94,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,169. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

