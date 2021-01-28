Karpas Strategies LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 111,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

BXMT stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,742. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.