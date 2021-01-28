Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Down 8.3%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s stock price fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. 4,343,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,895,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDMN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $828.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kadmon by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

