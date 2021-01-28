Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

