JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.