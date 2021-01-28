JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
