JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target to C$27.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.65.

Shares of T opened at C$26.66 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of C$18.55 and a one year high of C$27.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.45. The stock has a market cap of C$34.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.2400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

