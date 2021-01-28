JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,820,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

