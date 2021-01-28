JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €109.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €84.36 ($99.25) on Monday. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.28.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

