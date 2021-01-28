Joseph W. Sutton Sells 6,811 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 6,811 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $408,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMRC opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.77.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 160,122 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Ameresco by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

