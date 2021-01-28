Joseph Hernandez Sells 176,003 Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 176,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $91,521.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,023,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,478.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Joseph Hernandez sold 1,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Joseph Hernandez sold 257,510 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $206,008.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Joseph Hernandez sold 441,929 shares of Oragenics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $340,285.33.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Joseph Hernandez sold 5,000,000 shares of Oragenics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $2,050,000.00.

Shares of OGEN opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. Oragenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

