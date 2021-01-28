Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $173.60 and last traded at $171.81, with a volume of 262062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.98.

The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

