Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Cowen

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target increased by Cowen from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.13.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.79. The stock has a market cap of $441.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.