John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.70. Approximately 314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 89.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

