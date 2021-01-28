Jobchain (JOB) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $759.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.34 or 0.00909314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00049969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.14 or 0.04361764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,948,104,855 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

