JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 893 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 611.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $374,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $8,320,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.