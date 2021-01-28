JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,188 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 196.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

