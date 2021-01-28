JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,014 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 357.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.