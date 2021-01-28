JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,127 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

