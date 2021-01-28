JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $53,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1,302.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,056 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,328 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,954. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

