JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $51,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 198.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 120,214 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.