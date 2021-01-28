JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 476.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $156.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

