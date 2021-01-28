JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 459 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2,700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 475.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after purchasing an additional 282,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 266,785 shares in the last quarter.

A opened at $118.80 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,008 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,063 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

