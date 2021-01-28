JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 405 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 218.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $132.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $157.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAP. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded SAP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

