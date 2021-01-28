JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 3,067 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,433 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in AT&T by 15.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.