JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 216.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 283.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 92,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $133.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.44. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

