JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $360.71 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $389.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.74 and a 200-day moving average of $333.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

