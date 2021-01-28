JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 68 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $224.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.55 and a 200 day moving average of $219.55. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Quidel’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.33.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

