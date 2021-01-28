JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 158 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 3.5% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,407.7% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,444,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $250.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.56. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.